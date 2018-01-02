Karnataka assembly elections 2018: How do you plan to bag urban votes, Rahul asks Siddaramaiah

A courtesy call made on New Year's eve by Rahul Gandhi to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah saw the former asking about how the Congress planned on bagging the urban votes. The conversation comes in the midst of all parties preparing for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018.

It was a casual conversation between the two Congress leaders which later turned into a discussion. Rahul Gandhi told Siddaramaiah to ensure that the Congress has a grip over the urban votes which are crucial to the prospects of any party in the state.

Siddaramaiah explained to Rahul Gandhi, the steps that had been taken to ensure that the party had a grip over the urban voters. He spoke about the 'Sadhana Yatra" and also explained the initiatives that had been taken to improve the infrastructure. Siddaramaiah also spoke about the measures taken to woo the urban youth and professionals especially in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka Chief Minister also spoke about the Indira Canteens and Anna Bhagya scheme launched in the urban areas. He said that the party is confident of bagging the urban votes.

The two leaders also discussed about the importance of catering to the urban poor. They constitute a large segment of the electorate and hence special emphasis needs to be given to them, the leaders also discussed.

OneIndia News