Karnataka: Anti-incumbency wave will work in BJP's favour, says Jayanagar MLA

Two-time MLA of Jayanagar BN Vijay Kumar is known as a people-friendly leader in his constituency. BN Vijay Kumar is a B.Tech in Civil Engineering. He was Bengaluru City BJP General Secretary for 12 years. Also, he was president of the city unit. He is credited for successful implementation of PM Modi's 'Swachch Bharat Campaign'. He has taken up several development works in Jayanagar. He is confident that voters will elect him in the next assembly elections. OneIndia spoke to Vijay Kumar about his works, challenges and future plans.

Excerpts from the interview:

OneIndia: You have won the election consecutively. How is the political scenario ahead of next assembly elections?

Vijay Kumar: I have been voted to power twice and lost once. For the first time, the campaign has started six months prior to the elections.

Earlier, campaigns used to start 6-7 weeks before the elections. I am expecting tough competition.

OneIndia: What is your opinion about the impact of Gujarat election results on Karnataka polls?

Vijay Kumar: Gujarat election result has had an impact on Karnataka. No doubt, the Gujarat victory has boosted the morale of leaders and party workers in the state.

OneIndia: What do you say when CM Siddaramiah said his government is corruption-free and he delivered what was promised to the people?

Vijay Kumar: CM obviously say such things. I am not supposed to say so, but I see him as the most adamant CM. Law and order have gone out of control in the state. In fact, the government machinery has failed in every department. CM has developed the my-way or high-way attitude. People are observing the way CM has been provoking the Prime Minister.

OneIndia: Are you confident of winning the election? Congress most probably will field the daughter of Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Soumya Reddy?

Vijay Kumar: Every election poses new a challenge. As I said, the unofficial election campaign has started. My politics is not centered around any religion or caste. I have efficiently used development funds for the constituency. I believe the anti-incumbency wave will work in our favour.

OneIndia: It's been two years since the construction of the first phase of Jayanagar shopping complex. Yet, merchants are not ready to shift to the new complex. Have you not convinced them?

Vijay Kumar: This is the testimony to the failure on part of BDA, BBMP and the government. I tried to convince the businessmen at least 10 times till date.

I have requested them to suggest changes during the construction of the complex. Puttanna theatre will be constructed in the second phase. The hall will accommodate thousands of seats.

There will be huge parking facility. But, Doraiswamy has been misled on the issue. I have explained him about the condition. However, all my efforts are in vain.

OneIndia: You have done a lot of work for the constituency as Jayanagar MLA. Which one was most appreciated by the people?

Vijay Kumar: I have introduced rain-water harvesting in my area, ensured the development of parks. Around 280 transformers have been shifted. Most importantly, I have put my heart and soul to develop Ragigudda slum. The slum has been renamed as Vivekanand housing complex. Around 800 families will benefit from this project. I have ensured allotment of housing schemes to people who are living in abject poverty.

OneIndia: Do you want to be a minister if BJP is voted to power?

Vijay Kumar: I am not aspiring to become a minister. I joined the party as a common worker and will continue to work so.

OneIndia: Will Mahadaayi row backfire for BJP in the upcoming assembly elections?

Vijay Kumar: People know how Congress is politicising Mahadaayi river issue. Congress is creating a fissure in society along caste lines. Congress is just busy in blaming BJP. I am confident that people of Karnataka vote for BJP

OneIndia: Will Modi mania and Amit Shah's strategic moves work out in Karnataka?

Vijay Kumar: I believe PM Modi's charisma and party chief Amit Shah's strategies will help BJP immensely in the state. 'Parivatana Yatra' is going to end next month. The party will prepare plans as National leaders will descend to Bangalore next month.

OneIndia: Is Vijay Kumar confined only to Bangalore city?

Vijay Kumar: No, not at all. I have worked in Ramnagar, Mandya and over 10 districts in the state. Since Jayanagar is my constituency I have to spend a lot of time here.

OneIndia: How important social media promotion is given the trend these days?

Vijay Kumar: People are spending a lot of time on social media platforms. It's an effective medium to reach out to people. Therefore, we want to have an aggressive approach to social media.

OneIndia: What is your appeal to the people of your constituency?

Vijay Kumar: I have served my constituency honestly and with an unprejudiced mind. I work efficiently for the development of Ragigudda slum, rainwater harvesting, maintenance of roads library and free tuition to 10th standard students. However, I am disappointed that construction of Jayanagar shopping complex is not complete. I request people to repose faith in me so that I can work for the development of Jayanagar.

OneIndia News