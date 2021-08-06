Schools in Karnataka to reopen for students of Class 8 to 12 from August 23

Karnataka announces weekend lockdown, night curfew from today: Check details

Bengaluru, Aug 06:

Bengaluru, Aug 06: The Karnataka government on Friday announced weekend lockdown and nigh curfew from 9 pm to 5 am on Monday, in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra, and that the existing night curfew across the state from today.

At least 8 border Districts of Karnataka including Mysore, Chamaraja Nagar, Mangalore, Kodagu

Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburgi and Vijayapura, will be under strict vigilance.

The Chief Minister on Friday chaired a meeting with health and education experts, Ministers and senior officials of the state government to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"We have discussed the current COVID situation, also some directions have come at the all-India level about the possible increase or decrease in the positivity rate in the days to come, based on that we have come to certain decisions," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, we have decided to impose weekend curfew in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra and the night curfew in force across the state will begin from 9 PM itself instead of 10 PM (it will be from 9 PM to 5 AM), and police have been asked to implement it strictly.

Currently, night curfew in the state is from 10 PM to 5 AM.

Kerala has been reporting more than 20,000 fresh Covid cases in the past 10 days. Following the spike, Karnataka has made it mandatory for travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra to produce a negative RT-PCR test report irrespective of their vaccination status.

Persons arriving from Kerala, Maharashtra should produce a negative RT-PCR certificate, that is not older than 72 hours. The condition applies for all the passengers arrivingto Karnataka by flight, bus, train and personal transport.