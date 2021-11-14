YouTube
    Karnataka: 50 hospitalised with food poisoning after attending wedding ceremony

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Shivamogga, Nov 14: More than 50 people fell ill after having food at a wedding ceremony in Alada Halli village in Karnataka's Shivamogga. Dr. Sridhar S, Medical Superintendent at McGann District Hospital said that patients were admitted to the hospital with symptoms of diarrhoea.

    Karnataka: 50 hospitalised with diarrhoea symptoms after attending wedding ceremony

    "Hundreds of people had food on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Scores of them are admitted to the nearby hospital with symptoms of diarrhoea. Around 50 of them were shifted to the Shivamogga district hospital McGann on Saturday morning," he said.

    "They had food poisoning. All patients are stable," he added.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 8:55 [IST]
    X