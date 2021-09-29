Without naming Gandhis, Kapil Sibal raises uncomfortable questions to Congress leadership again

New Delhi, Sep 29: Kapil Sibal, who was one of the 23 leaders who wrote a letter to the party high command demanding a slew of organizational reforms last year, has questioned the leadership over the crisis in Punjab Congress while demanding sweeping changes in the party.

Speaking at a press conference, Sibal said that they are not "Jee Huzoor 23" and they will continue to raise questions. Stating that the Congress alone can save the country, the 73-year-old politician said, "Every Congressman of the country should think as to how the party can be strengthened. Those who have left should come back because Congress alone can save this republic."

Despite embarrassing the party with uncomfortable questions, the former Union Minister said that the 23 leaders will not quit the party. The former union minister said, "We (leaders of G-23) are not the ones who will leave the party and go anywhere else. It is ironic. Those who were close to them (party leadership) have left and those whom they don't consider to be close to them are still standing with them,"

Expressing his displeasure over the latest development in the Punjab Congress, such a situation puts the state's security at risk and gives an advantage to Pakistan to create unrest in the border state. He added, "A border state (Punjab) where this is happening to Congress party means what? It is an advantage to ISI and Pakistan. We know the history of Punjab and the rise of extremism there... Congress should ensure that they remain united,"

Sibal claimed that they want the party to convene a CWC (Congress Working Committee) meeting so that a dialogue can take place. He said, "In our party, there is no president so we don't know who is making these decisions. We know and yet we don't know,"

The 23 leaders want the election to be conducted to elect the next President of the party. He concluded, "I'm speaking to you (media) on behalf of those Congressmen who wrote the letter in August last year and are waiting for the actions to be taken by our leadership in respect of the election of the office of the President, to CWC and central election committee."

It has to be noted that he raised questions without mentioning the names of Gandhis.

