Kanwar Yatra suspended due to pandemic

Lucknow, June 21: Kanwar yatra during the auspicious month of 'Shravan' will remain suspended this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official release issued on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a video conference with his counterparts of Haryana and Uttarakhand, M L Khattar and Trivendra Singh Rawat , respectively, and discussed the issue of annual Kanwar yatra in Shravan, an official release issued here said.

The chief ministers said religious gurus and kanwar sanghs in their respective states have proposed suspending the yatra in view of COVID-19 and after deliberating over it they took the decision in the public interest, the release said.

Adityanath also held video conferencing with all police IGs and commissioners and asked them to hold a dialogue with religious leaders, kanwar sanghs, peace committees in this regard and publicize their appeals among the people.

He also directed them to ensure compliance of COVID-19 protocol and ensure that not more than 5 people go for 'jalabhishek' at the local temples and make all arrangements for the safety and security of the devotees, the release said.

The chief minister has also directed the officials to ensure there is no crowding on the occasion of Bakrid.

He has directed them to contact religious leaders in all the districts to ensure that not more than 5 people gather at any religious place on Bakrid, the release said, adding people of all communities should be made aware of the precautions that need to be taken during the festivals amid the pandemic.