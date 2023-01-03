Kantara actor and activist Kishore Kumar G's twitter account suspended

Bengaluru, Jan 03: The Twitter account of popular South Indian actor Kishore Kumar G, known for his roles in the Netflix series 'She', 'The Family Man' season one and the latest Kannada blockbuster 'Kantara', has been suspended for flouting its rules. Kishore was active on the platform from the handle '@actorkishore'. It is this forthrightness that attracts people to his tweets, but he hasn't yet responded to the suspension of his Twitter account.

''Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules,'' is the message displayed if a user were to search for the actor's handle. It is not clear when exactly the account was suspended.

Kishore,, who played a main antagonist (a police officer) against Rishab Shetty in the superhit 'Kantara', is known for being outspoken and sharing his views on social media.

He had earlier supported the controversial statement of actress Sai Pallavi equating the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 90s with the murders of Muslims. Speaking at the interview she had said "the film named, The Kashmir Files, shows how Kashmiri Pandits were killed. Recently, there was an incident of a person being killed for carrying a cow because he was suspected to be a Muslim. After killing the person, the attackers raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. Where is the difference between what happened in Kashmir and what happened recently?" Her statement received mixed reaction, while a section of people supported Pallavi, others noted that both are not the same.

On the other hand, Kishore had questioned the media for attacking the doctor-turned-multiple-award-winning actress and asked journalists whether it was a crime for film personalities to have an opinion on social issues.

On 'Kantara', he had stated that like all good movies, it has transcended the boundaries of caste, religion and language, and united people. It is creating awareness through entertainment. If cinema is used to encourage superstition and divide people by provoking communal feelings, even a big film will be the biggest defeat of humanity, he stated.

The 48-year-old actor is also active on Instagram and Facebook. He has more than 43,000 followers on the former and over 66,000 on the latter. Both accounts are unverified.

In one Instagram post, he termed December 30 'Black Day'' for free press and Indian democracy after the Adani group gained full control of news broadcaster NDTV. In another post on the platform on January 1, he talked about a purported video of a man ''who insulted God Kantara'' and dies a ''bloody death''.

Commenting on the video, Kishore wrote,''Whether it is God or Demon, why don't we see it as just a belief. If you believe it exists, if you don't, it doesn't. ''But at the same time, there is no need to insult the beliefs that give many of us courage in times of difficulty. Let the law handle those antisocial elements.

Let faith be an individual choice.'' Set in rural Karnataka, ''Kantara'' explores the possibility of coexistence of faith and rationality, the conflict between nature and development and other themes.

