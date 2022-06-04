YouTube
    Kanpur violence: Strict action will be taken against those involved, says UP CM

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Jun 4: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said, strict action will be taken against those involved in the violence in the Kanpur district.

      UP: 36 arrested & 3 FIRs registered in Kanpur violence; property to be bulldozed | Oneindia News

      Violence broke out in the Nai Sadak area of Becon Ganj Police station in the district yesterday when some people tried to shutdown the shops forcefully after Friday prayers.

      Police conduct flag march in a locality, a day after clashes broke out between two groups over market shutdown, in Kanpur
      Police reached the spot immediately and tried to control the situation. Two persons were injured in the incident. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) of the state Prashant Kumar said, 18 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence. Twelve companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order and senior officers are keeping an eye over the situation.

      In a virtual meeting, from Gorakhpur, with the police and administrative heads of all the districts, the Chief Minister said, additional police force must be deployed in Kanpur if necessary. He also ordered the police to identify and report all illegal religious structures at public places in the state within 15 days. He said, it must be ensured that no religious activity should be held on roads.

      X