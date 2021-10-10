Kannada actor Satyajith passes away at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 10: Syed Nizamuddin known by his professional name Satyajit or Satyajith was an Indian film actor in the Kannada film industry. Some of the notable films of Satyajit as an actor include Putnanja, Shiva Mecchida Kannappa, Chaitrada Premanjali and Apthamitra.

A Veteran actor in the Kannada film industry, Sathyajith made his maiden appearance on the silver screen with Alla Neene Ishwara Neene (1983).

Known for his versatility, Satyajith in his career spanning over 30 years has starred in more than 60 films. Few of his notable films include Shiva Mecchida Kannappa (1988), Mysore Jana (1992), Killer Diary (1995), King (1998), Grama Devathe (2001), Dhumm (2002), Aapthamitra (2004), Sye (2005), Namma Basava (2005), Arasu (2007), Masth Majaa Maadi (2008), Arjun (2008), Paper Doni (2012), Kraanthiveera Sangolli Raayanna (2012), Adhyaksha (2014), Ranna (2015), Katte (2015), Virat (2016), and Ranathanthra (2016).

In 2016 Sathyajith's left leg had to be cut off due to severe diabetes problem affecting his health.

In 2018 Sathyajith acted in director Vinay Krishna's action thriller, Seizer. The cast also includes Chiranjeevi Sarja, V. Ravichandran, Parul Yadav, Ramesh Bhat and Prakash Raj in important roles.

Satyajit is married to Sophia Begum, and they have a daughter named Akthar Swaleha who is a pilot by profession in Bangalore. Their first son Akash Jith is an actor too in the Kannada film industry.

