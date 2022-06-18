Kangana Ranaut extends support to Agnipath scheme

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Jun 18: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday extended her support to the 'Agnipath' scheme which has met with violent protests across the country. She appreciated that new recruitment scheme, saying that many nations have made army training compulsory.

On her Instagram account, Ranaut said, "Many nations like Israel have made army training compulsory for all their youth, few years everyone gives to the army to learn life values like discipline, nationalism and what it means to guard your country's borders, #agneepathscheme has deeper meanings than just getting building careers, employment or making money..."

Kangana, who has been vocal a supporter of the BJP-led central government, compared the newly launched 'Agnipath' scheme to that of the selection process of the traditional Gurukul systems. "In olden days everyone went to Gurukul its almost like that it's just that they getting paid to do it, shocking percentage of youth that's getting destroyed in drugs and PUBg needs these reforms...appreciate the government for taking these initiatives," Kangana added.

Government clears all doubts surrounding Agnipath Scheme

The Centre launched the scheme on Tuesday, saying youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure while 25 per cent of the recruits will be retained for regular service. The upper age limit was raised to 23 years on Thursday as the protests against the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the Army, Navy and Air Force spread.

PTI

Story first published: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 16:40 [IST]