'Kami reh gayi' say Congress's Nagma, Pawan Khera after being denied Rajya Sabha seat

New Delhi, May 30: As Congress is drawing flak for leaving out some important and prominent names from its list of candidates for Rajya Sabha polls, Mahila Congress in-charge and actor Nagma Morarji and well-known party spokesperson Pawan Khera on Monday expressed displeasure after they were overlooked for the Rajya Sabha seat in favour of Imran Pratapgarhi and Randeep Surjewala amongst others.

Nagma questioned if she was "less deserving" and said that her 18 years of penance has fallen short in front of Imran Pratapgarhi from Uttar Pradesh, who was accommodated as a candidate from Maharashtra.

"SoniaJi our Congress president had personally committed to accommodating me in RS in 2003/04 when I joined Congress party on her behest we weren't in power then. Since then it's been 18 Yrs they dint find an opportunity Mr Imran is accommodated in RS frm Maha I ask am I less deserving", she tweeted.

Her tweet was a follow-up of an earlier tweet, as she extended support to fellow Congress leader Pawan Khera, who had tweeted, "Maybe something was missing in my penance".

The Congress on Sunday announced 10 candidates for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, fielding former Union ministers P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and Ajay Maken as well as party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Chidambaram was fielded from Tamil Nadu, Ramesh from Karnataka, Maken from Haryana and Surjewala from Rajasthan.

The party also fielded Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari from Rajasthan, Vivek Tankha from Madhya Pradesh, Rajeev Shukla and Ranjeet Ranjan from Chhattisgarh and Imran Pratapgarhi from Maharashtra.

Of the 55 vacancies arising in the Rajya Sabha in the next two months, seven Congress members - Chidambaram (Maharashtra), Ramesh (Karnataka), Ambika Soni (Punjab), Vivek Tankha (Madhya Pradesh), Pradeep Tamta (Uttarakhand), Kapil Sibal (Uttar Pradesh) and Chhaya Verma (Chhattisgarh) - will be completing their terms.

Story first published: Monday, May 30, 2022, 10:47 [IST]