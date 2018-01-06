Kamala Mills Fire tragedy: Wanted posters of '1 Above' pub owners put up in Mumbai

Wanted posters of Sanghvi brothers, owners of '1 Above' restaurant and accused in Kamala Mills Fire, have been pasted on their residential building gate in Mazgaon in Mumbai. The pub owners, Kripesh Mansukhlal Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar, have been absconding ever since the fire tragedy claimed 14 lives and injured over 30 others on December 29.

Also, the Mumbai Police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to those providing information about the whereabouts of the owners of '1Above' pub in the Kamala Mills Compound.

The massive fire had broken out from the '1Above' rooftop restaurant and later spread to the entire area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in December last week. The adjoining Mojo's Bistro pub was also gutted in the fire.

A week after the deadly fire at the pub, the preliminary investigation report conducted by the Mumbai fire brigade revealed that the blaze started from a hookah at Mojo's Bistro and then spread to '1 Above'.

Kevin Bawa and Libson Lopez - who worked as managers at '1 Above' pub- have been booked under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Both the managers have been sent to Police custody until 9 January by Mumbai's Bhoiwada Court.

In the wake of the fire incident, police registered three cases against mall and pub owners in the city on charges of illegal construction. Also, BMC personnel went on the demolition of illegally constructed eateries in the Kamala Mills compound following the fire incident.

