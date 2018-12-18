Kamal Nath’s ‘UP-Bihar’ comment singes ally SP, BJP

Akhilesh Yadav objects to Kamal Nath's statement

Annoyed by the statement, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "This is wrong. Often you get to hear the same from Maharashtra. Why have North Indians come here? Why have they taken up jobs here? Similar statements can be heard from Delhi & now from MP as well. What if the North Indians decide who'll form government at the Centre?"

It is important to note that SP, along with BSP, had supported Congress in forming the government in Madhya Pradesh after the Grand Old Party stood two short of simple majority in the assembly elections. Congress won 114 seats in the 230-seat assembly, with BJP close behind with 109 seats.

Kamal Nath’s claim ‘divisive’, says BJP

Criticising Nath, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said he appeared to be unaware of existing rules that prioritise jobs for the native population.

"He has also been a Union minister. He should be aware of these rules. What he is talking about is already in place... by making such a claim, he is misleading people," the BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh told reporters.

Kailash Vijaywargiya attacks Kamal Nath

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya agreed with his colleague and accused Nath of promoting "divisive" politics and pitting one region against another.

Taking a dig at the chief minister, Vijaywargiya raised his "outsider" background and asked if the statement he has made should be implemented in politics too.

"Kamal Nath was born in Kanpur. He received his education in (West) Bengal. His business is spread across the country. He is now chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. Such a statement does not behove him," the BJP leader, who is also from Madhya Pradesh, said.