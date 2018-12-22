  • search
    Kamal Haasan to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections

    Chennai, Dec 22: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

    Kamal Haasan. File photo
    "I will definitely contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," said Kamal Haasan to reporters.

    Haasan said his party's campaign would focus on Tamil Nadu's development and that they are open to alliances with like-minded parties.

    He, however, said it was too soon to say if they would lead the alliance or be part of another one.

    Haasan launched Makkal Needhi Maiam (People's Centre for Justice) at a public meeting in Madurai on 21 February 2018.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 22, 2018, 13:59 [IST]
