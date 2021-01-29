Kajal Aggarwal's 'Live Telecast' to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from Feb 12

'Tandav' makers agree to changes, go beyond apology

Mumbai, Jan 29: South star Kajal Aggarwal''s digital debut series "Live Telecast" will release on February 12 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, the streamer announced on Friday.

The streaming platform also unveiled the trailer of the Tamil-language horror series from filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.

Aggarwal, known for movies such as "Singham", "Magadheera" and "Mersal", said the show challenged her to come out of her comfort zone.

"My character Jenny, a director by profession, is a strong and independent woman whose single minded goal is to make a successful TV show and, in that quest, she finds herself locked in a huge house with no way out.

"Audiences who love horror stories and otherwise are going to love this show," Aggarwal said in a statement.

The series follows members of a TV crew who are adamant on creating a superhit show.

"They come to realise that they are trapped in a house controlled by supernatural powers and as millions tune in to watch evil going live, can anyone save them," the official synopsis of the show read.

The seven-episode series also marks the digital debut of Prabhu, who has films such as "Chennai 600028", "Saroja" and "Biriyani" to his credit.

The filmmaker said "Live Telecast" has been his dream project as he earlier wanted to do it as his first film.

"This is my fresh attempt at storytelling for a digital platform, and the entire experience of transforming this film script to series has been a massive journey," Prabhu said.

"Horror is a speculative genre - it feeds on the heightened sense of the unknown and one has to balance between moments of silence and spook. I have delivered the story in my style which has a good combination of horror, thrill and mystery; and will keep the audience gripped," he said.

The show also features actors Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, Subbu Panchu Arunachalam and others.

The Hotstar Special has been produced by V Rajalakshmi.