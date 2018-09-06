New Delhi, Sep 6: Bharatiya Janata Party is playing aggressive against the Congress leaders of Madhya Pradesh. The party has come down heavily on the promise made by Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath to built Gaushala in every panchayat of the state. The BJP calls it unrealistic.

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary and former minister in the Madhya Pradesh government Kailash Vijayvargiya said that every panchayat in the state don't have any land. Land not even even for schools and for animal grazing from where the state Congress president will bring land for the Gaushala. "I requested people to donate lands for schools and other things. Will he bring the land from Kolkata fro where he belongs to?" quipped Vijayvargiya.

The BJP general secretary said that people who don't understand the state and reality of the state are making such promises just without any second thoughts. "There is no land at more than fourty panchayats of my constituency so just by making such promises will not serve the purpose of cause of cow," said Vijayvargiya.

Aslo Read | Kamal Nath promises Gaushala in every panchayat in Madhya Pradesh

This is to recall the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president and former Union minister Kamal Nath promised to built Gaushala (cow shelter) at every panchayat in an attempt to play soft Hindutva to win over Hindu votes to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party coming to power in the state for the fourth consecutive terms.

The BJP government in the state has already constituted Cow Protection Board (Gau Samvardhan Board) and Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri is its president. The Sangh Pariwar is already putting pressure on its government in different state to make a ministry on cow protection.