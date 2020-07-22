Justice Chauhan to head Vikas Dubey encounter inquiry commission

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 22: The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed the name of former Supreme Court judge Justice B S Chauhan to head the commission of inquiry into the Vikas Dubey encounter death.

The UP government also told the Supreme Court that it would include former DGP, K L Gupta in the committee. Former Allahabad High Court judge Shashikant Agarwal will also continue in the committee, the UP government said.

The commission of inquiry would start functioning in a week's time and submit the report in two months. The state would place the report in the assembly following this.

While approving the committee, the Supreme Court told the UP government not to resort to further encounters to eliminate dreaded gangsters in the state.

Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter earlier this month. The encounter came days after his gang members killed 8 policemen on duty, while they were trying to nab him.