JP Nadda writes to Sonia Gandhi, urges Congress to stop misleading people, creating false panic

New Delhi, May 11: In a recent development, BJP chief JP Nadda said that one would wish that while India is fighting COVID-19 with utmost courage, the top echelons of Congress would stop misleading people, creating false panic and even contradicting their stands just based on political considerations.

In a letter to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Nadda said, "Saddened but not surprised by conduct of Congress during these times. While there are a few members of your party doing commendable work in helping people, their hardwork gets eclipsed by negativity spread by senior members of the party."

"States with BJP/NDA government have announced resolve to help the poor and underprivileged by providing vaccines for free. I'm sure that Congress governments in various states also feel strongly for the poor. Can they also come out with similar decision to provide vaccines for free," the BJP chief questioned.

On Tuesday, Union health ministry said that India witnessed a slight decline in the number of daily coronavirus spike, registering 329,942 such cases in the preceding 24 hours.

With this, the country's cumulative coronavirus tally has now reached 2,29,92,517. According to the health ministry's data, as mnay as 3,876 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking India's COVID-19 death toll to 249,992.

India currently battles the second wave of the coronavirus disease pandemic, although experts have warned that preparations need to be made at the earliest for an "inevitable" third wave.

