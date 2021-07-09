JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi to pay tributes to Virbhadra Singh in Shimla today

Two days ahead of his 87th birthday, Himachal Pradesh ex-CM Virbhadra Singh recovers from Covid

Shimla, July 09: BJP national president JP Nadda and former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Shimla on Friday to pay tributes to former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Nadda will pay tribute at The Ridge where the body of the veteran leader will be kept for the public to pay their homage.

Gandhi will visit the state Congress office--Rajiv Bhawan-- here to have Virbhadra's last "darshan" and will pay his homage to the veteran leader,the Congress Working Committee member said.

The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader breathed his last after prolonged illness at Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) at 3.40 am on Thursday.

Singh''s body had been kept at his residence, Holly Lodge, here for the entire day for "antim darshan".

On Friday, the body will be kept at Ridge Maidan for the public to pay their last respects from 9 am to 11.30 am.

Then it will be taken to state Congress office, where it will be kept from 11.40 am to 1 pm, Shukla said.

Thereafter, the body will be taken to Rampur by road at 1 pm and it is scheduled to reach Padam Palace there at 6 pm, a family spokesperson said.

On Saturday, the body will be kept at Padam Palace from 8 am to 2 pm before the funeral, he added.

(with PTI inputs)

