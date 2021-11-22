JP Nadda on two-day UP visit from today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 22: BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day tour of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh from Monday during which he will attend a number of organizational meetings, including of the party's booth heads from Gorakhpur and Kanpur.

    Bharatiya Janata Party chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Nadda will start his programme by offering puja at the Gorakhnath temple and then attend a number of party programmes before reaching Lucknow in the night where he will chair key meetings.

    Gorakhpur is the home town of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple. Nadda will be visiting Kanpur on Tuesday.

    Uttar Pradesh is headed for the assembly polls in early next year along with four other states.

    Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 9:14 [IST]
    X