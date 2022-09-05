DCW seeks action-taken report from Delhi police, a day after girl was shot at by stalker

TN: 2 electrocuted to death after Ganesh Chathurthi chariot comes in contact with electric line

Joyride turns into horror as swing crashes down 50 feet at Mohali fair; 5 children among 10 hurt | Viral video

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mohali, Sep 05: At least 10 persons, including five children, suffered injuries when a high-rise spinning joyride broke down and fell at the Dussehra ground in Phase-8 here on Sunday evening.

A video of the incident is going viral, where the swing can be seen spinning and slowly ascending. It stopped at a height and continued to spin, but instead of descending slowly, the swing free-falls, injuring several people including children. The incident took place at around 9:15 pm in Phase-8 in Mohali on Sunday.

Many people were seen swinging out of their chairs into the air due to impact and a loud noise was heard causing panic.

After learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot. No ambulance was present at the spot to rush the victims to the hospital.

Boy brutally attacks mother demanding money | Viral video

The injured were taken to Phase-6 civil hospital in Mohali for treatment, they said. There was a rush of people at the fair because of Sunday being a holiday.

Most of them have suffered back and jaw injuries, but all are stated to be out of danger.

The fete namely 'London Bridge' was supposed to end on August 31, but got extended till September 11.

Organiser Sunny Singh said, "We will find out how this happened. It seems there was a technical issue. Earlier too, we organised several fetes but this has never happened. We will cooperate with the police and administration."

Video of foreigners tying turbans before visiting Golden Temple goes viral

Jaspreet Kaur, an eyewitness, said, "We picked up the injured and rushed to the hospital. There was no ambulance, and even the bouncers of the fete were trying to threaten us. Later, the employees of the organisers also fled the scene."