Journey towards dismissal: Sanjay Raut’s tweet points towards collapse of government

New Delhi, Jun 22: A tweet by Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut has sent an indirect message that the coalition government in Maharashtra is set to collapse.

A tweet in Marathi translated into English reads that the the political developments in Maharashtra points towards the dismissal of the Vidhan Sabha.

महाराष्ट्रातील राजकीय घडामोडींचा प्रवास विधान सभा बरखास्तीचया दिशेने.. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 22, 2022

A political turmoil has broken out on Maharashtra after top Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde decamped on Tuesday with a large number party MLAs. He first went to Gujarat, but currently is in Guwahati.

Shinde is said to have arrived in Guwahati with 33 Sena MLAs and seven independents. All are currently in the Radisson property in the city.

Shinde has claimed the support of 40 MLAs and this is more than enough to circumvent the anti defection law and bring down the government.

The Sena has 55 members in the 288 member assembly while allies NCP and Congress have 53 and 44 respectively. The MVA is also backed by 14 other MLAs and together it has the support of 166 in the assembly where the magic number is 144.

