Journalists accompanying Mamata Banerjee to London steal silver cutlery during official dinner

There was a bit of a dilemma for the security staff at a luxury hotel in London. The CCTV camera had picked up footage of guests stealing silverware from a table.

The dilemma was due to the dignitary in whose honour the dinner was hosted. She was none other than the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee and the alleged thieves were the senior journalists who had accompanied her on this official tour.

The first to allegedly pick up a set of desert spoons was a senior reporter with a respected Bengali newspaper. He is a regular on all tours undertaken by the West Bengal Chief Minister. This was confirmed to the Outlook by an editor who was also part of the delegation.

What created the chain was the fact that some other scribes who also wanted a piece of the action. They joined in the loot and stuffed their bags with the cutlery as well. Surprisingly the conscience keepers of the nation did not realise that they were being beamed live on camera.

It did not end there. When the security staff politely asked them to keep the cutlery back, many apparently felt ashamed and put it back. However there was one smart Alec who thought he had cracked it. When he refused to admit that he had stolen the cutlery, the staff once again politely told him to keep it back.

He went on to dare them to search his pockets and his bag. This journalist who thought he had it all covered had put the cutlery in a fellow journalist's bag. What he did not realise that the CCTV cameras had captured this too. The staff thought that enough was enough and threatened to report him to the police. He then ended up confessing to crime and coughed up a fine of 50 pounds.

