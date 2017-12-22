Haryana: Journalist's body found, SIT probe ordered

Panchkula, December 22: Haryana Police said it has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged killing of a journalist in Charkhi Dadri area.

Rajesh Sheoran's body was found under mysterious circumstances in the area on Wednesday, the police said. Haryana DGP B S Sandhu yesterday in a statement said that a murder case has been registered at Dadri city police station.

#Haryana: A journalist, identified as Rajesh Sheoran, murdered in Charkhi Dadri yesterday. Case registered pic.twitter.com/H2cSn4J7Tc — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2017

He said a three-member SIT, led by DSP Pradeep Kumar, has been formed to probe the case.

PTI