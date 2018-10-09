India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Journalist Nakkeeran Gopal arrested in Chennai, Vaiko stopped outside police station

By
    Chennai, Oct 9:  MDMK Chief Vaiko wasn't allowed to meet arrested journalist Nakkeeran Gopal in Chintadripet police station on Tuesday.

    MDMK Chief Vaiko, said, "I sought permission to meet him but police are not allowing me. This arrest shows the threatening attitude of the authorities towards independent journalists. Is there Governor's rule in the state? I blame the state government."

    Nakkeeran Gopal

    Nakkeeran Gopal

    Nakkeeran Gopal, Chief Editor of Tamil political magazine Nakkeeran, was arrested at Chennai Airport on Tuesday. Nakkeeran was arrested after a complaint filed by Raj Bhavan over publication's reportage on Nirmala Devi case.

    Governor Banwarilal Purohit

    Governor Banwarilal Purohit

    The cover story of the Nakkheeran magazine edition showed the pictures of Nirmala Devi, an accused in the 'sex for cash' scam and the Governor. The cover said that Nirmala Devi had told CB CID which is investigating the case that she had met the Governor four times. The story had questioned why the Governor has not been made part of the inquiry. PTI photo

    Nakkheeran with forest brigand Veerapppan

    Nakkheeran with forest brigand Veerapppan

    It may be recalled that Nakkeeran Gopal acted as an emissary between Veerappan and state governments to carry out a successful mission in rescuing thespian Rajkumar that calmed down the insecure atmosphere prevailed between two states since abduction in 2000.

    Nirmala Devi

    Nirmala Devi


    What is Nirmala Devi case?
    Professor Nirmala Devi from the Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai was arrested and suspended from the college for trying to lure four of her female students to perform sexual favours for 'high officials'. Retired IAS officer Santhanam has been probing the sex-for-cash scandal at Madurai Kamaraj University after a shocking audio tape was released where a Nirmala Devi was seen coercing students.

