TN: Woman lecturer arrested for advising students to 'adjust' with officials

A woman lecturer of a private college in Tamil Nadu was on Monday arrested who tried to convince the students to take academic and financial assistance from Madurai Kamaraj University officials in exchange for sexual favours.

The audio clip of Nirmala Devi trying to persuade her students to yield to sexual urges of high ranking officials of the university had gone viral on Sunday

In the audio clip, the academic doesn't explicitly mention sexual favours, but she does say the officials want "help" from college students and promises that their "separate" accounts will be credited with funds.

Following the incident, Nirmala Devi was suspended, and a case has been filed against her under IPC Section 370 and Information Technology Act Section 67.

Meanwhile, she admitted that the voice in the recording is hers, but says her words were incorrectly interpreted.

