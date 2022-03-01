Josh, Mash Project and Nazariya LGBT Community come together to educate youth about Inclusive love

New Delhi, Mar 01: Josh, India's fastest growing and most engaging short-video app and the MASH Project Foundation, an award-winning social enterprise that is enabling an ecosystem for social impact, have joined hands with Nazariya LGBTQ Society to organize the #merilovelanguage campaign from 6th February 2022, to educate the youth of tier 2 and tier 3 about inclusion in love.

Leveraging the power of short-video content, the campaign aims to create awareness among the audience, especially the youth and sensitize them regarding the need for awareness about the compartmentalisation around the topic of love as an heteronormative act and removing the stigma attached to it. The outreach for the videos were tremendous as the videos reached 50 million+ people and was liked by 4 million+ Josh Users.

The narrative of the campaign was to amplify the voices of different kinds of love that play a crucial role in understanding that no matter who a person loves, the emotions of love are the same. With this campaign Mash aims to bring an awareness around the taboos and stigmas associated with the ideas of love.

Prashant Chauhan, also known as Wacker Cracker, currently, the youngest Drag Queen of India said, "Inclusive love is what Gen Z is aiming at. It is the only way to love. Love is free and pure. It needs no cages or boxes, rather it deserves a person you can call home at the end of the day."

The Head Coordinator of Nazariya, Aman Giri said, "Love is the most wonderful feeling and what better than valentine's day to spread the message of inclusion in love, specially for the tier 2 and tier 3 cities where a need for community building still needs to be done to provide them a platform where they feel they can belong."

