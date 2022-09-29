YouTube
    Bengaluru, Sep 29: Dazzling dresses, flavorsome food and Dandiya dance! It's that time of the year when you can bring your squad, look your best, and dance your heart's content to Bollywood tunes.

    Dailyhunt, India's leading local language content platform, and Josh, the undisputed No.1 short video app in India, the title sponsors of "Whitefield Dandiya", bring you one of the biggest utsavs in Bengaluru to immerse yourself in the madness of open air Dandiya celebration.

    Josh & Dailyhunt present Whitefield Dandiya

    Whitefield Dandiya Maha Utsav is held on October 1 and 2 at Alof Whitefield at 5.30 pm. The booking for the ticket on BookMyShow has already started.

    The price of a ticket costs Rs 249 for an individual, but for a couple it comes at Rs 449. The entry fee for the kid is Rs 149. However, there is no booking charges on transaction charges that BookMyShow charges for movie tickets.

    Why you should attend?

    People should take part in the event to experience the luscious festive ambience and to embrace the colourful traditions through dandiya. Also, they can enjoy the most memorable night with the mouth-watering food and flea market.

    What you will get?

    • Open Area
    • Flamboyant Festive Decor
    • Free Dandiya Sticks
    • Live Dhol Play & Neon Dhol
    • Bollywood + Garba Theme
    • Variety Food Stalls
    • Round the clock security
    • Healthcare emergency services
    • Photo Booth

