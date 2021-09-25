With its impressive Independence Day campaign, short video app Josh creates Guinness World Record!

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Sep 25: India's fastest growing and most engaged short video app, Josh created history by setting a new Guinness World Records title. This feat was achieved during the #SaluteIndia campaign organised by Josh between August 10 to 15 2021 to mark India's 75th year of independence.

The world record feat was achieved by creating the largest online video of people saluting the National Anthem. Indians were urged during the #SaluteIndia campaign to stand up and raise awareness around the evil practices such as child labour, discrimination, corruption, dowry among others.

The participants were required to create a video of a minimum of five seconds, using the various filters that are available on the Josh app. The participants were asked to take a stand on the issues mentioned above with the National Anthem playing in the background.

The campaign which was a massive success resulted in a total of 29,529 video submissions. This resulted in the earlier record of 23,529 submissions being broken. The earlier record was held by the Department of Tourism and Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh and District Administration, Gorakhpur, on 4th February 2021.

"We feel honoured and delighted to have set this new world record of the largest online video of people saluting. Receiving a certification from the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM gives us immense pride as it bears testimony to our ability and commitment in creating awareness among the masses to voice their opinion against the evil practices existing in our society. We thank our creators, users and all the participants, who have played a key role in turning our vision into reality," said Sunder Venketraman, Head of Creator and Content Ecosystem, Josh.

Founder, Virendra Gupta and co-founder Umang Bedi said, " our platform is born in India, for India, that understands the pulse of Indian netizens quite accurately. The three elements that we operate on-our platform, people and purpose-came together to help us achieve this remarkable feat. Our hearts are filled with immense pride, witnessing thousands of Indians uniting to showcase their patriotism and passion for the nation, all in a remote set up. We take pride in our world class, indigenously developed Ai/ML stack that drives deep personalisation and moderates vast amounts of user generated content ensuring only high-quality and authentic videos go up on the platform and today this state-of-the-art technology has helped make this while process possible seamlessly. What started as a dream for our team for our team is a huge achievement now and we are thankful to our users and creators for helping us with it."

"We are delighted to announce Josh app as the Guinness World Records title holder for the 'largest online video of people saluting' to the Indian National Anthem. We would like to congratulate each individual who has helped and contributed to the making of 29,529 videos and smash the record successfully. We feel honoured to felicitate Josh App that has united people from all over the country digitally during the 75th Independence Day celebrations in India,"Neil Foster, VP EMEA APAC at Guinness World Records said.