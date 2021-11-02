YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Bypoll Results 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JoSAA 2021 Round seat allotment result declared

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 02: The JoSAA 2021 Round 2 seat allotment result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    JoSAA 2021 Round seat allotment result declared

    Candidates shortlisted for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Round 2 will have to confirm their admission by reporting online at the institute and paying the admission fee on November 2 or 3.

    The seats will be alloted on the basis of merit, options entered during the online application of JoSAA counselling and availability of seats. The round seat allotment was declared on October 27.

    JoSAA is held for admission to IITs, NITs and IIITs apart from some government funded technical institutes. The JoSSAA 2021 Round 2 seat allotment result once declared will be available on jossa.nic.in.

    More RESULTS News  

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 11:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X