JoSAA 2021 Round seat allotment result declared
India
New Delhi, Nov 02: The JoSAA 2021 Round 2 seat allotment result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
Candidates shortlisted for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Round 2 will have to confirm their admission by reporting online at the institute and paying the admission fee on November 2 or 3.
The seats will be alloted on the basis of merit, options entered during the online application of JoSAA counselling and availability of seats. The round seat allotment was declared on October 27.
JoSAA is held for admission to IITs, NITs and IIITs apart from some government funded technical institutes. The JoSSAA 2021 Round 2 seat allotment result once declared will be available on jossa.nic.in.
Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 11:55 [IST]