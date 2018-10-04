  • search

Joint Russian-Indian counter-terrorism exercise Indra-2018 to be held at Babina in Jhansi

    New Delhi, Oct 4: Just before the visit of Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin, officials informed that there is a joint Russian-Indian counter-terrorism exercise Indra-2018 planned in Babina cantonment area in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh. The exercise will be held between November 18 and November 28, 2018.

    The press service of Russia's Eastern Military District says, "The final conference on preparations for the joint Russian-Indian exercise, Indra-2018, has taken place in India. Both India and Russia have agreed that the exercise will be held at a training ground in the cantonment area of Babina in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh from November 18 to November 28, 2018."

    This is a regular exercise that both the country undertake. "The Russian side plans to send around 250 servicemen of motorized infantry units of the Eastern Military District, deployed in the Primorye Region in the Far East," the statement says.

    Indra, the joint Russian-Indian counter-terrorism exercises, has been happening regularly since the year 2003. The previous military maneuvers took place in 2017 in Russia's Far Eastern region of Primorye and at naval training grounds of Russia's Pacific Fleet.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 9:47 [IST]
