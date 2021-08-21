Why mix and match of vaccines won’t cause a safety issue

COVID ebbing as R-value drops to below 1 in country, including Kerala and NE

WHO blasts COVID booster for wealthy as poor go unvaccinated

When will COVID-19 vaccines be available for children in India? Here's what ICMR-NIV director has to say

Zydus Cadila's 3-dose vaccine gets approval, 1st jab for children in India

Johnson & Johnson seeks nod for trials for 12-17 age group

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 21: Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on Friday said it has submitted an application to the Indian drug regulator to conduct a study of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12-17 years.

The US-based pharmaceutical company noted that it is committed to facilitating global equitable access to its COVID-19 vaccine and recognise the unmet needs of children.

"On August 17, 2021, we submitted an application to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to conduct a study of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in India in adolescents aged 12-17 years," a J&J India spokesperson said in a statement.

To ultimately achieve herd immunity, it is imperative that COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials continue to move forward in this population, the spokesperson added.

"We remain deeply committed to the critical work needed to make our COVID-19 vaccine equitably accessible for all age groups," the company spokesperson noted.

Earlier this month, the government had given Emergency Use approval to J&J''s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India.

While announcing the approval, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said the approval would further boost the country''s collective fight against the novel coronavirus infection.

The five vaccines granted Emergency Use Authorisation in India are Serum Institute''s Covishield, Bharat Biotech''s Covaxin, Russia''s Sputnik V, Moderna and J&J.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, August 21, 2021, 9:26 [IST]