  • search
Trending Iran
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JNU violence:Delhi HC notice to Google, Apple and WhatsApp on plea to preserve data on campus attack

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 13: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to internet companies Apple, Google and WhatsApp on petitions of three Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professors seeking to preserve CCTV footage, whatsapp conversations and other evidences related to January 5 violence at the campus. The matter, which was heard by Justice Brijesh Sethi, is now listed for hearing on Tuesday.

    JNU violence:Delhi HC notice to Google, Apple and WhatsApp on plea to preserve data on campus attack

    The professors had approached the court on Friday seeking directions to preserve data, CCTV footage and other evidence relating to the January 5 violence on JNU campus.

    JNU violence: SIT identifies masked woman seen in viral videos as DU student, to serve notice

    The petition filed by Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood and Shukla Vinayak Sawant also sought directions for preservation and retrieval of all material/evidences available with the three companies pertaining to relevant data of WhatsApp groups 'Unity Against Left' and 'Friends of RSS' including messages, pictures, videos and phone numbers of the members.

      Opposition meet: Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati & Arvind Kejriwal to skip meet

      The Delhi Police, which is investigating the case, told the court that it has written to WhatsApp, asking it to preserve data, including messages, pictures and videos and phone numbers of members, of two groups -- "Unity Against Left" and "Friends of RSS" -- on which JNU violence was planned. The police also said that it has already sought CCTV footage, however, there is no response from JNU.

      On January 5, a mob of masked men stormed the university campus and attacked students and teachers with sticks, stones and iron rods and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. More than 30 students, including JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh were injured in the attack.

      More DELHI HIGH COURT News

      Read more about:

      delhi high court jnu violence

      Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 12:49 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 13, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue