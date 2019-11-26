  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JNU panel recommends 50% rollback of fees, 25% extra for BPL students

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 26: A high-level committee set up by the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has recommended that concession in utility and service charges be given to all university students and not only those below the poverty line.

    The committee submitted its report to the university administration on Monday.

    JNU panel recommends 50% rollback of fees, 25% extra for BPL students
    File photo

    The committee scrutinised the estimated utility and service charges in the hostels, which is Rs 2,000 per month (including electricity and water charges of Rs 300).

    Misbehaved with women, damaged police vehicle say cops in FIR against JNU students

    It has recommended that Rs 1,000 per month may be charged in place of Rs 2,000 per month towards utility and service charges for all the students, the varsity said.

    The committee has also recommended 75 per cent reduction in utility and service charges for all the eligible BPL students, who would be charged Rs 500 in place of Rs 2,000 per month.

    It is expected that 75 per cent concessions in utility and service charges to eligible BPL category students and 50 per cent concessions to the rest will go down well with the student community and stakeholders at large, it added.

    JNU protests: Delhi Police registers FIRs; JNUSU says no action should be taken against protesters

    A high-powered committee constituted by the HRD Ministry is also likely to submit its report soon.

    The varsity has seen protests by students over the issue of hostel fee hike. The varsity had announced a partial roll-back of the fee hike, but it was not accepted by students.

    More CONCESSION News

    Read more about:

    concession fees students jnu

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue