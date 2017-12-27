JNTUK BTech 2017 results regular/supply declared

The JNTUK BTech 2017 results have been declared. The regular/supply results have been declared on the official website.

The university was established in 1946. It has been accredited by the National Board of Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) of University Grants Commission (UGC) with 'A' grade.

BTech in civil engineering, electrical and electronics engineering, mechanical engineering, electronics and communication engineering, computer science and engineering, petro chemical engineering and petroleum technology, M.Tech. in soil mechanics and foundation engineering, structural engineering, advanced power systems, high voltage engineering, cad/cam, machine design, instrumentation and control systems, computers and communication, and computer science, master of computer applications (MCA) and PhD programmes in civil engineering, electrical and electronics engineering, mechanical engineering, electronics and communication engineering, computer science and engineering, mathematics, physics and chemistry. The results are available on jntukresults.edu.in.

How to check JNTUK BTech 2017 results:

Go to jntukresults.edu.in

Click on the relevant link

Enter hall ticket number

Submit

View your results

Take a printout

OneIndia News