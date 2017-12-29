JKBOSE Class 12 Annual Exam Result 2017 for Jammu (Winter Zone) declared

The JKBOSE Class 12 Annual Exam Result 2017 for Jammu (Winter Zone) has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

55000 candidates turned up for the exam; 55100 candidates were expected for the exam. The exam was held at 496 centres.

'Examination today passed off peacefully and smoothly and there were no complaints of copying from anywhere. "We have had made all the arrangements for smooth conduct of the examination. We did not allow students to go inside exam centres with mobile phones. The Education Minister was himself monitoring the exam process,' said Incharge Joint Secretary, Examinations, Syed Abdul Rouf to Daily Excelsior. The results are available on jkbose.co.in.

Friday, December 29, 2017
