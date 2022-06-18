YouTube
    J&K: Terrorists shoot dead sub-inspector

    New Delhi, Jun 18: The body of a bullet ridden sub-inspector was found in the Pampore area of Jammu and Kashmir. The body was recovered from a paddy field.

    J&K: Terrorists shoot dead sub-inspector
    The body of sub-inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir had bullet injuries. He was posted in the 23 IRP Battalion.

    The police while citing preliminary findings said that Mir was shot dead by terrorists using a pistol. Mir was working in his paddy field at the time the incident took place.

    "Dead body of Farooq Ah Mir of Samboora Si(M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary #investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by #terrorists using a pistol," the Kashmir police said in a tweet.

