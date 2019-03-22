J&K: Terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, gunbattle underway

  • search
    Jammu, Mar 22: One terrorist has been killed after a massive gunbattle broke out between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district on early Friday morning.

    The firing is currently underway. It has been reported that at least three terrorists, affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba, were trapped in a residential house at Imam Sahab area in Shopian.

    This is the third encounter that has taken place in the Valley in the last 24 hours.

    Jammu & Kashmir: One hostage rescued safely, efforts on to save another

    A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Poice, Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are conducting joint search and rescue operations in the area. The police had received a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in Shopian.

    Earlier on Thursday, two terrorists and a jawan were killed as an encounter broke out between militants and security forces at four different locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday rescued a civilian who was held hostage by the terrorists who were holed up in Hajin area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

