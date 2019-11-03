J&K LG sprigs into action, reviews developmental scenario

Srinagar, Nov 03: Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor G C Murmu visited Baramulla district in north and Anantnag in south Kashmir and took stock of the developmental scenario and law and order situation there, said officials.

This was Murmu's first visit to the two district headquarters in the Valley after assuming the office as the first LG of the new Union Territory, created on October 31.

"Good governance and efficient administration are vital for hassle-free and smooth public service delivery mechanism. A well-defined citizens' charter and viable grievance redressal mechanism are the cornerstones of a welfare administration," said Murmu, addressing a high-level meeting in Baramulla.

While appreciating the role of district administration in achieving various targets under the Aspirational Districts Programme, the lieutenant governor promised every possible support and assistance for taking the two districts to "new heights of development".

He said every effort would be made to develop Baramulla on all indicators of development and prosperity.

He emphasized upon the concerned officers to work with "added zeal and zest" to make the district among the best aspirational districts of the country.

On the occasion, Murmu announced an additional grant of Rs 5 crore for village level works identified under 'Back to Village' programme besides announcing another grant of Rs 50 lakh for the upgradation of auditorium in Sheerwani Hall and a new building for the SSP Office in Sopore, the officials said.

During the meeting, Murmu also took a detailed stock of the administration's preparedness for the upcoming winter to ensure that the people do not face any inconvenience during the harsh season.

In Anantnag, the officials said the LG called for taking priority developmental projects in convergence mode for efficient utilization of resources available under different schemes and programmes of the government.

He also directed officers to set up relief and rescue centres with all basic facilities along the disaster prone stretches of Jammu-Srinagar national highway ahead of winters.

During the meeting, Murmu also announced another grant of Rs 13 crore for boosting developmental scenario in two the districts, the officials said.