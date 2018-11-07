JK govt assesses Rs 500 crore loss to crops due to heavy snowfall

Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda97,017
Srikanth Kulkarni57,537
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy1,25,043
L Chandrashekhar15,906
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa6,28,365
J Shantha3,85,204
Dr. T R Srinivas13,714
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra5,43,306
Madhu Bangarappa4,91,158
Mahima Patel5,278
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda5,69,347
Dr. Siddaramaiah2,44,404
    Srinagar, Nov 7: The Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday assessed Rs 500 crore losses to the state's agriculture and horticulture sectors due to the recent heavy snowfall and urged the Centre to provide relief to the affected farmers.

    Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam urged the central government to depute a team to the state to assess the damages caused by heavy snowfall, an official spokesman said.

    Rs 500 crore loss

    Rs 500 crore loss

    In a communication addressed to Union Secretary, Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Subrahmanyam said the extent of damage was so huge that the state government needed assistance from the Centre.

    "As per the preliminary assessment done by the state government's field agencies, nearly 53,000 hectares of horticulture and 9,000 hectares of agriculture crops have been severely damaged and the tentative losses are estimated at over Rs 500 crore," the chief secretary said.

    He said under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)guidelines, a meagre amount of relief is admissible on account of damages and losses to crops which is "not sufficient to compensate the affected farmers".

    Colossal damage to apple crops

    Colossal damage to apple crops

    The official said unprecedented snowfall on November 3 and 4 had caused colossal damage to apple crops.

    "In this backdrop, I would request you to kindly depute a team to the state to assess the damage and losses incurred by the farming community so that they can be adequately compensated," read the communication.

    Weather improves in Jammu and Kashmir

    Weather improves in Jammu and Kashmir

    The people of Jammu and Kashmir woke up to bright sunshine today.

    "The weather is likely to remain dry in the state for the next four to five days although the minimum temperatures are likely to drop due to a clear night sky," an official of the Met Department said.

    "But there would be an improvement in the day temperatures."

    Photo credit: PTI

    OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

