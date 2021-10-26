J-K cops detain 6 over derogatory video after Pakistan's victory against India in T20 match

We are a big loser, J&K better off when governed by CMs: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Jammu, Oct 26: The Jammu and Kashmir police have detained six people in connection with a purported video in which some people were seen making objectionable slogans after Pakistan's victory against India on Sunday in the T20 World Cup match.

A video of over two dozen people celebrating Pakistan's win from Samba district had gone viral and garnered widespread criticism. "Six people have been detained in this regard and investigation is going on," news agency ANI quotes Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta, as saying.

As per the cops, an FIR has been filed and six people are being questioned regarding the incident. They are expected to call more people for questioning.

It has to be noted that videos of medical students raising pro-Pakistan slogans at their hostels had also gone viral on social media recently and the accused have been booked under Sections 105 (A) and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

India and Pakistan locked horns at the T20 World Cup match in which the Men in Green defeated Men in Blue by 10 wickets. It was a one-sided match in which the Pakistan team came up with flying colors.

The Indian team came under severe attack online and cricketer Mohammad Shami, who was the most expensive among the bowlers, was abused by a section of netizens.

However, many cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar condemned the criticism and abuses coming Shami's way.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 14:48 [IST]