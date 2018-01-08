J&K: 'Contest panchayat polls and we will pour acid in your eyes,' says Hizbul Mujahideen

A video has surfaced in which the Hizbul Mujahideen has threatened to put acid in the eyes of those who contest the panchayat elections in Kashmir. The video is doing the rounds on the social media.

While acknowledging that it had killed some of those who had contested the elections in the past, the outfit, however, added that this time it would not resort to killing.

We have decided to pour acid in the eyes of those who contest the elections. You saw in 2016 how many youths lost their eyes due to pellet guns. This is why we have planned this the Hizbul Mujahideen also said. We will pour acid into the eyes of the contestant so that he becomes a burden on his or her family, the outfit further warned.

Read | Did this brilliant AMU research scholar from Kashmir join the Hizbul Mujahideen

The panchayat polls are scheduled to take place on February 15. It had been postponed in 2016 owing to the violence that took place following the death of Burhan Wani.

OneIndia News