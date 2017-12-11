J&K: 5 Lashkar terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters

Five terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba have been killed by the Armed forces in two separate incidents.The encounters took place late last night at Handwara and Baramulla.

All five terrorists killed are part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. One terrorist was captured alive from the Baramulla encounter site. The gunfight in Baramulla village broke out at 3am, when the troops of 92 CRPF Battalion along with 22 Rashtriya Rifle and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel.

The encounter lasted for over two hours and the security forces finally managed to get the better of the terrorists.

In the Unsoo-Handwara all the three terrorists apparently Pakistanis have been neutralised by Joint team of J&K Police, RR &CRPF. It has been raining whole night & boys were out there in the cold, J&K police chief, Shesh Paul Vaid said.

OneIndia News