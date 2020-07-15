JioMeet sees 5 million downloands within days of launch: Mukesh Ambani

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 15: Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said India's first cloud-based video conferencing app JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads within days of its launch.

Reliance Industries earlier this week launched JioMeet video conferencing app with unlimited free calling, which is being seen as rate war on rival Zoom.

"Jio has developed complete 5G solution from scratch that will enable us to launch a world-class 5g service in India," announces RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Reliance is now net debt-free after Rs 1.69 lakh cr fund raising: Mukesh Ambani

JioMeet video conferencing app is available across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and web. Addressing the company's 43rd annual general meeting, Ambani said JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads by users within days of its launch.

According to the company website, JioMeet supports HD audio and video call quality with up to 100 participants and offers features like screen sharing, and meeting schedule feature, among others. But unlike Zoom, it does not impose a 40-minute time limit. Calls can go on as long as 24 hours, and all meetings are encrypted and password-protected, the company said.