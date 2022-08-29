YouTube
    Jio 5G: Mukesh Ambani announces 'standalone' Jio 5G services, launch by Diwali

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Aug 29: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Monday said that Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependency on our 4G network.

    Here are the top developments:

    End-to-end 5G stack which is cloud native, software-defined, and digitally managed, with support for advanced features like Quantum Security. This is developed in-house by our 2,000+ young Jio engineers: Mukesh Ambani

    On Stand-Alone 5G, Mukesh Ambani said,''The three-fold advantage of Stand-Alone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum, and Carrier Aggregation means Jio 5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability.''

    Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependency on our 4G network

    For pan-India 5G network, we've committed Rs 2 lakh cr investment. Jio has prepared the world's fastest 5G rollout plan. By Diwali, we will launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities. By Dec'23, we will deliver 5G to every town of India: Mukesh Ambani

    With Jio 5G, we will connect everyone, every place and everything with the highest quality and most affordable data. In addition to meeting India's needs, we are confident of offering digital solutions to global markets

    Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 14:45 [IST]
    X