Jignesh Mevani's event at Parliament street cancelled

An event, scheduled to be held at Delhi's Parliament Street on Tuesday, where Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was to take part, has been cancelled as of now. This is the second to be cancelled by the authorities this month.

The event was supposed to attended by Jignesh Mevani from Gujarat, Akhil Gogoi from Assam, Manoj Manzil from Bihar, Pooja Shukla from Lucknow at Parliament street 12 noon onwards

One day to #YuvaRally



Hear youth leaders Jignesh Mevani from Gujarat, Akhil Gogoi from Assam, Manoj Manzil from Bihar, Pooja Shukla from Lucknow - all incarcerated for raising issues of land, dignity, education - tomorrow at Parliament street 12 noon onwards#FreeChandrashekhar pic.twitter.com/xMycJjxYTs — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) January 8, 2018

The event titled, 'Yuva Hoonkar rally and Jansabha' aims to question PM Narendra Modi's government over unemployment and rise in attacks on Dalits.

Last week, the All India Student's Summit 2018, where JNU student leader Umar Khalid and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani were supposed to speak, was cancelled in Mumbai. Police forcibly removed students gathered for Chhatra Bharati event outside Bhaidas Hall and imposed Section 149 of IPC to prevent 'unlawful assembly'. Members of Chhatra Bharti staged a protest outside Juhu Police Station after some members were detained by Police.

OneIndia News