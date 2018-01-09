Jignesh Mevani reaches Parliament street, 'Yuva Hunkar' Rally begins

Amid heavy security, the 'Yuva Hunkar' started at Parliament Street. Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and RTI activist Akhil Gogoi reached the venue. Around 2,000 security personnel, including the paramilitary forces, have been deployed in the national capital in view of the 'Yuva Hunkar' rally.

On being denied permission for Yuva Hunkar rally, Jignesh Mewani, said, "Unfortunate. We were just going to demonstrate democratically and peacefully, the Govt is targeting us, an elected representative is not being allowed to speak."

The Vadgam MLA is expected to hold the rally as the Delhi Police maintained that permission has been denied for the same. A senior officer from New Delhi district told PTI that additional forces from other districts of the city have been called in.

Akhil Gogoi from Assam, Manoj Manzil from Bihar, Pooja Shukla from Lucknow to attend the event at Parliament street. The youth rally aims to question PM Narendra Modi's government over unemployment and rise in attacks on Dalits.

OneIndia News