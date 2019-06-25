Jharkhand Lynching is 11th hate crime incident in 2019: Report

India

oi-Deepika S

Saraikela-kharsawan, June 25: The mob violence in Jharkhand in which a 24 year-old man was killed is the 11th instance of hate crime this year. So far, 4 people have been killed and 22 people injured in incidents of mob violence, according to reports.

Under the Narendra Modi government, 99 persons have been killed and at least 703 injured in hate crimes motivated by religious bias, across 23 states and union territories in India in the time between May 2014 and April 30, 2019, reported NDTV quoting the data collected by Factchecker.in.

Since 2015, 121 incidents of mob violence over cattle theft or slaughter have taken place compared to just 6 incidents from 2012 to 2014.

The data from 2009 to 2019 indicates that in 59% cases the victims were Muslims; 28% of the incidents were related to alleged cattle theft or slaughter.

A 24-year-old man, who was brutally beaten up last week on suspicion of being a thief, has died.

Man whom mob forced to say 'Jai Shri Ram' and brutally thrashed, dies

The incident took place on June 18 when Tabrez Ansari was returning along with his two friends from Jamshedpur, around 30 km from here, in neighbouring East Singhbhum district.

Videos of the attack show he was forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman" slogans repeatedly. 11 men were arrested for their alleged involvement in the case and two police officers were suspended.