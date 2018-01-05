Jharkhand JPROCE Police Radio Operator exam results 2017 declared

Written By:
The Jharkhand JPROCE Police Radio Operator exam results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The selection process will take place in four rounds including the preliminary exam, main exam, physical fitness test and medical exam. The successful candidates have to appear for the main exam that will contain objective and multiple choice questions. The results are available on jssc.in.

How to check Jharkhand JPROCE Police Radio Operator exam results 2017:

  • Go to jssc.in
  • Click on results tab
  • A pdf file will open
  • Results will be displayed
  • View results
  • Take a printout

Story first published: Friday, January 5, 2018, 7:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 5, 2018
