This is why Nitish Kumar did not call Lalu Yadav to inquire about his health

Jharkhand HC defers to March 5 hearing on plea over alleged violation of jail manual by Lalu Prasad Yadav

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ranchi, Feb 26: Jharkhand High Court today heard the matter of alleged violation of jail manual by RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. The court has deferred this matter for March 5.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL), which was filed in the Jharkhand High Court seeking to shift RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav back to Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, alleged that the former Bihar CM was violating the jail manual during his stay in RIMS Director's Bungalow.

The RJD chief, who was admitted to the paying ward of RIMS in Ranchi, was shifted to the official residence of the RIMS director, also known as Kelly Bungalow on the hospital campus. In the PIL filed by Manish Kumar, it was alleged that the RJD chief, sitting in the director's bungalow, has been actively influencing the politics in Bihar which was about to go for Assembly polls, he added.

Fodder scam case: Jharkhand HC rejects Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea; no immediate release from jail

According to petitioner's advocate Majoj Tandon, Lalu Yadav, who is a convict in several fodder scam cases, was meeting hundreds of people every day while sitting in the director's bungalow, causing a direct influence on the politics of Bihar, which is a clear violation of the jail manual.

"In the petition, we have demanded that Lalu Yadav must be shifted again to Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi which has all the facilities available for his treatment," said Tondon. The court will be hearing next on January 8, before which the State has to submit its reply, he added.

After being convicted by a Special CBI Court in Ranchi on December 23, 2017, in the second fodder scam case involving the illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury, the 72-year-old RJD Chief was lodged in Birsa Munda Central jail in Ranchi but was shifted to RIMS looking at his deteriorating health conditions.